Time's running out to get a free PS4 with these ace Sony phone deals from EE

Black Friday is now under a month away but for anyone who is really struggling to keep their excitement in check until then, we have something to hold you over. The promise of a free PS4 or PSVR bundle...but only if you're ready to act soon.

Thanks to an offer from EE, getting your hands on these free Sony bundles is easy but like all things you see on the internet labelled as 'free', there is a small catch of some sorts - these freebies come attached to a phone contract. Of course that might well be a perk, depending on your tech needs.

Invest in either Sony Xperia 1 deals or Sony Xperia 10 deals straight from EE's website and they'll throw in your choice of the two Sony bundles above - easy!

We've listed all of the details of this offer below but with this promotion coming to an end on November 4, don't wait around too long to make up your mind. Not ready to invest in that time frame? See what else is available with our guide to the best mobile phone deals.

Sony Xperia 10 deals + free PS4 or PSVR Bundle

Sony Xperia 10 | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

The cheaper of the two deals, here you're getting the Sony Xperia 10 with 10GB of data. On top of that, you're also getting that free PS4 or PlayStation VR bundle to really kick up the value of this offer. As the cheaper of the two deals by a long way, this feels like the offer to go for in our eyes.

Sony Xperia 1 deals + free PS4 or PSVR Bundle

Find out more about each part of this offer:

Upgrade to an EE Smart Plan for Swappable Benefits

With this offer, you can also upgrade to an EE Smart plan. That means you can upgrade your phone contract anytime and get access to EE's 'Swappable Benefits'. These benefits include unlimited data when using the likes of your Apple Music and Netflix account, subscriptions to the BT Sport app or increased roaming abilities. You can change between these perks at any point during your contract.

You can see the upgraded EE Smart Plans below:

Sony Xperia 10 | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

Sony Xperia 1 | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £69pm

Why should I get my next mobile phone deal on EE?

EE is the UK's fastest network and that fact alone has drawn in a lot of support for their contracts, it has steadily become the most popular network in the UK. You'll also find that EE phone deals are frequently the best option available.

EE also offers a few incentives to its customers that sweeten the deal. You can get six months of free Apple Music when you pay monthly with EE and the ability to use Wi-Fi to make calls when you just can't find signal anywhere - and that's before you add those tempting Swappable Benefits.