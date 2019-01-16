Three is offering free fitness app subscriptions with selected phone deals

Wanted to start the new year as a fitness fanatic but Christmas left your bank balance in a state? We understand and so does Three, as they are now offering a year long subscription to fitness app Aaptiv with select phone contracts.

Aaptiv is a workout app which includes a database of audio-based workouts and programmes across a whole range of different exercises and activities. So you can get fit for 2019 and have a brand new flagship device all in one. You get a free one year subscription to Aaptiv, which would normally cost £80.

This deal is available with a whole host of different mobile phone deals but our standout choices are the Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 9, iPhone XR and XS. You can see a list of all of the available devices down below and go straight to Three to grab one of these deals for yourself.

If you're set on phone from the Three network but aren't as worried about having the Aaptiv subscription then check out our best Three deals page for all of your best options.

Which mobile phones can I get this deal with?