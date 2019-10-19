Three has slashed prices on its best Huawei P30 and P30 Pro deals ahead of Black Friday

In the week or two running up to Black Friday, we tend to see retailers across the country slicing their prices left, right and centre. But Three seems to be ahead of the curve, already chopping down prices on some of its best mobile phone deals.
These price drops fall on two devices in particular - the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro. Sitting comfortably in the 3rd and 9th position of our best smartphones guide, these are the top-tier kind of phones we get truly excited to see come down in price.
For those looking to score a bargain, the Huawei P30 deal will be for you, coming in at just £27 a month for a whopping 100GB of data. Want to upgrade to the camera supreme Huawei P30 Pro? At £34 a month for that same 100GB of data, your paying far less than what you normally should for a phone like this.
We've listed everything you could need to know about these Huawei phone deals below. Even with the host of Black Friday phone deals we'll soon be seeing, this feels like one of the best offers we're going to see for a while.
These top-notch Huawei Phone deals in full:
Huawei P30 | Three | £19 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm
Right now, Three's big data Huawei P30 deals really are topping everything else. Offering 100GB of data for just £27 a month, this deal is absolutely excellent. You don't even have to pay much upfront to justify the monthly prices.
Huawei P30 Pro | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm
Much like the lower cost option above, this deal is giving 100GB of data for an exceptional price. It costs less than most average P30 Pro deals but rewards you with hefty data. You're only paying £34 a month and a reasonable upfront payment.
How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?
Before the ban took place, the Huawei P30 Pro was receiving praise as one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.
Backing up the camera is a high quality inifinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone – with a few reservations.
Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here
