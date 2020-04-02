Three continues to offer the absolute best iPhone 11 deal on the market

Launched alongside two of the most expensive phones currently available, the iPhone 11 has maintained an affordable looking price since its release. But of all the deals out there, one just keeps holding out on top.

Available on the Three network, a deal offering 100GB of data has held strong even when other iPhone 11 deals have dropped or risen in price massively. Now available for £39 a month and £39 upfront, it continues to be a strong number 1 choice.

And considering a number of EE offers saw a steep price hike in the last week, this deal is sitting pretty with almost no real competition right now, with its closest contending deal costing a fair bit more.

Looking to score strong iPhone deals? We've listed everything you need to know about this offer below.

Three's impressive iPhone 11 deal in full:

iPhone 11: at Fonehouse | Three | £39 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

Not only is this one of the cheaper iPhone 11 deals out there but it also goes and drops 100GB of data in your lap. That will be plenty for all of your streaming, gaming and general phone usage. And at just £39 a month and £39 upfront, its not even that expensive.View Deal

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The iPhone 11 is the cheapest of Apple's latest trio and yet, really isn't much of a downgrade. You still get Apple's new incredibly fast CPU, a 6.1-inch screen, IP68 rating and even a 3046mAh battery, enough to keep you going all the way through the day on one charge.

