Those looking for Westworld Season 2 spoilers on Reddit just got a surprise

Westworld Season 2 is so close we can practically smell the android grease, which means that the publicity tour for the show is currently at capacity. One part of this was a Reddit AMA with the creators of the Westworld, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

As with all AMAs they were asked to divulge a few secrets about the show, but they decided to go one better and announce that if they got enough upvotes they would release a video with all the plot twists and spoilers, apparently to stop the Internet guessing the twists and essentially spoiling them on Reddit.

That's right, they were promising to spoil the show in Reddit before Reddit could slip the show.

Do Androids dream of spoilers?

"We thought about this long and hard, and came to a difficult (and potentially highly controversial) decision. If you guys agree, we're going to post a video that lays out the plot (and twists and turns) of season 2. Everything. The whole sordid thing. Up front.

"That way the members of the community here who want the season spoiled for them can watch ahead, and then protect the rest of the community, and help to distinguish between what's 'theory' and what's spoiler," wrote Jonathan Nolan on Reddit.

This brought a wave of confusion for Twitter folks who explained that's not how the Internet works.

The upvotes were met and the video was released, which you can view here.

We won't spoil it for you as the idea of us spoiling a video of spoilers that was created to stop the flow of spoilers is giving us a headache.

But, let's just say that, given it’s made by the twisty minds of those who made Westworld, all is not as it seems.

Westworld Season 2 is out April 22 in the US and a day later in the UK.