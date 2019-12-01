This unbeatable Google Pixel 4 deal and free gift are set to come to an end tonight

When we began the big countdown to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, one thing we felt sure we wouldn't be seeing was a all-singing, all-dancing Google Pixel 4 deal - it only came out in October! And yet here we are now, with an offer almost too good to refuse.

Pulling the monthly bills down to £29, the upfront cost to a comforting £9.99 and kicking the data cap up to 20GB, this offer from Mobiles.co.uk came along to top any Pixel deal before it.

And then to really secure its position at the top, it went a step further. As well as that great pricing above, you can now also get a free Google Home Hub absolutely free - doesn't get much better than that.

Ready for the catch? Like all good things, this will be shortly coming to an end, with a ticking doomsday clock on the Mobiles.co.uk website stating a 9pm finish tonight.

With the clocks ticking, scroll down to see this excellent offer below. Or, if you do sadly end up missing it, head on over to our Black Friday phone deals guide to see all of the other options available.

The best Pixel 4 deal EVER for Black Friday:

Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has gotten a major upgrade, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM, and the OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90HZ refresh rates and offering ambient EQ technology that lets you adjust the screen to your environment.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review

