This portable projector gets huge £350 price cut for Cyber Monday

A great portable projector can make all the difference when it comes to making presentations at work, as well as watching your favourite films at home – and this fantastic Amazon Cyber Monday deal makes owning one cheaper than ever.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Epson EB-170W portable business projector from £885 to just £539 – that's a saving of £346. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Epson projector prices in your region.)

With Bluetooth connectivity built-in, this projector can connect to your device wirelessly, whether you're using a laptop, smartphone, or tablet to run your presentation – that means you can move freely around the room as you wow your colleagues.

All you have to do is scan the QR code on the projector with your smartphone to connect wirelessly.

As well as business applications, you could use this projector to cast your favourite films and TV shows onto your living room wall, making them more immersive than ever.

You can cast videos directly from your device over Bluetooth, or use the HDMI port to hook up your Google Chromecast or Roku devices.

Epson is well-known for the quality of its projectors, and the EB-1780W promises to make your content look fantastic, with sharp details, vivid colours, and smooth images.

