Trending

This is the weirdest wireless speaker we've ever seen

By

Who knew 'rock' was more than a music genre?

wireless speaker
(Image credit: Transparent)

Speaker manufacturers seem to be making a concentrated effort to make their wares look more obscure and different from the competition, and Transparent's Acoustic Sculpture is no exception.

This Sculpture is the latest addition to an ever-growing list of bizarre wireless speaker designs and we hope this trend never dies out.

Frankly, the Acoustic Sculpture looks just like that, a sculpture of a large chunk of an ear-shaped rock, which happens to have a speaker built into it. It's bizarre enough to be eye-catching, yet minimal enough to not immediately be recognized as an obvious speaker.

It's extremely different to what Transparent, the Stockholm-based electronics brand, has released before and it could grace your home for the eye-watering price of $3,530 / £2,700 (about AU$6,430).

The Acoustic Sculpture, which does kind of resemble an obscure piece of art, has been made using 3D sculpting software based on a hand-formed clay model and promises to "deliver the brand’s signature sound – a clear, crisp sound that reflects the true intentions of the artist."

wireless speaker

(Image credit: Transparent)

Modular design

According to Transparent, the Acoustic Sculpture has been designed "for enjoying a rich and balanced sound experience."

Despite its, um, mineral design, the speaker has all the trappings you'd expect from a modern smart device. 

There's built-in Bluetooth, 'true wireless' dual speaker streaming, and it can be upgraded to have a voice control module.

Speaking of upgrading it, the speaker is modular which means, just like a trusty Ikea product, you can add and remove different components as you wish.

Transparent explained in a press release that the speaker could actually become better over time, since the Sculpture's "systems can be added as wireless technology develops, meaning its products get better with age".

See more Audio news