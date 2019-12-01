This iPhone 8 deal takes the top spot this Black Friday thanks to an exclusive code

For anyone trying to score that allusive cheap iPhone contract, Black Friday and Cyber Monday will have likely been circled on your calendar as the time to finally do it. And with an offer from retailer Affordable Mobiles, we've found the perfect option.

Offering up the iPhone 8 - a phone blending affordability and design - this deal gets you monthly bills of just £24 and exclusively for TechRadar readers, an upfront spend of only £39 with the code TRBF30.

Normally, a contract that cheap would leave you stranded with a tiny amount of data and yet, this contract will land you a decent 10GB. That should be plenty for most people's streaming habits.

You can see this iPhone 8 deal in full below. Or, head on over to our Black Friday iPhone deals page to see how it compares to the competition.

The best Black Friday iPhone 8 deal:

EXCLUSIVE iPhone 8 from Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £69 £39 upfront with code TRBF30 | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

Thanks to our code, the total two year spend for this iPhone 8 deal comes down to just over £600. We had a feeling that retailers would go all out on the iPhone 8 over this year's sale event, but it's exceeded even what we dared hope. 10GB of data and unlimited everything else with bills coming in at £24 a time.

What's the iPhone 8 like?

It might not be able to compete with Apple's impressive iPhone 11 in terms of specs, but at a price like this the iPhone 8 feels like a steal! It has a lot of the features we want from a phone these days - wireless charging, a strong point-and-shoot camera and even a stylish design.

On top of that, it has a 1821mAh battery, a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display and and a IP67 rating, making it a powerful contender compared to other devices at this price range.

Read our full iPhone 8 review