This iPhone 11 deal sits way above the competition with low bills and big data

Slightly over-shadowed by the launch of the impressive iPhone SE, iPhone 11 deals have somewhat fallen off the radar. But we're here to pull them back into the limelight with an absolute winner.

Coming directly from the retailer Three, you are able to get your hands on a contract with 100GB of data for the price of just £40 a month and £39 upfront. That beats...well, the very large majority of the competition right now.

With 100GB of data you're going to be able to browse the web for roughly 1,200 hours, stream 20,000 songs or watch 2,000 hours of SD video - it's a lot, really.

There are still some strong competitors to this deal (which you can see in our full iPhone 11 deals guide) but for cost, data cap and overall value, this plan seems to be the top dog right now.

iPhone 11 deals + big data:

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The cheapest of Apple's flagship range, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top choice, mixing strong specs and affordable pricing.

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words.

But where this phone really shines is the camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up.

