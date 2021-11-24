This great TP-Link Deco X20 early Black Friday deal will help supercharge your Wi-Fi

Boosting your home office Wi-Fi is now cheaper than ever thanks to this Black Friday deal from Currys.

There's £80 off a triple pack TP-Link Deco X20, one of the best-rated Mesh Wi-Fi systems around today, which is now just £199.99, down from its previous price of £279.99

Having three units makes it easier than ever to set up a powerful and reliable home Wi-Fi system using the mesh routers, meaning you can stay connected whichever room you're in!

TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System Triple Pack | TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System Triple Pack | £279.99 £179.99 at Currys If you're looking to give your home Wi-Fi a boost this Black Friday, this TP-Link Deco X20 triple pack could be ideal - and it's now £80 off at Currys!

(Image credit: Future)

This deal covers the TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 whole home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, which looks to offer a straightforward way to boost your network, whether at home or in the office, boasting easy set-up and boosted security protection.

Offering Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 1,800 Mbps—1,201 Mbps on 5 GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, the Deco X20 aims to quadruple capacity so that you can connect more devices to your network. Promising ultra-low latenecy and seamless coverage across your home, the Deco X20 could be the perfect companion to your new hybrid working set-up.

Mesh Wi-Fi routers and Wi-Fi extenders are going to be among the top Black Friday deals we're expecting to see next week, and early bargains are already starting to roll out.

