Trending

This great TP-Link Deco X20 early Black Friday deal will help supercharge your Wi-Fi

By last updated

Get £80 a TP-Link Deco X20 triple pacj ahead of Black Friday

TP-Link Deco X20 mesh wi-fi router
(Image credit: TP-Link)

Boosting your home office Wi-Fi is now cheaper than ever thanks to this Black Friday deal from Currys.

There's £80 off a triple pack TP-Link Deco X20, one of the best-rated Mesh Wi-Fi systems around today, which is now just £199.99, down from its previous price of £279.99

Having three units makes it easier than ever to set up a powerful and reliable home Wi-Fi system using the mesh routers, meaning you can stay connected whichever room you're in!

TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System Triple Pack |

TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System Triple Pack | £279.99 £179.99 at Currys

If you're looking to give your home Wi-Fi a boost this Black Friday, this TP-Link Deco X20 triple pack could be ideal - and it's now £80 off at Currys!

View Deal

splitter

(Image credit: Future)

This deal covers the TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 whole home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, which looks to offer a straightforward way to boost your network, whether at home or in the office, boasting easy set-up and boosted security protection. 

Offering  Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 1,800 Mbps—1,201 Mbps on 5 GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, the Deco X20 aims to quadruple capacity so that you can connect more devices to your network. Promising ultra-low latenecy and seamless coverage across your home, the Deco X20 could be the perfect companion to your new hybrid working set-up.

Mesh Wi-Fi routers and Wi-Fi extenders are going to be among the top Black Friday deals we're expecting to see next week, and early bargains are already starting to roll out.

More Black Friday deals

Mike Moore
Mike Moore

Mike Moore is News & Features Editor across both TechRadar Pro and ITProPortal. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
See more Computing news