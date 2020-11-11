This great Argos deal gives you 5x Nectar points to spend on Black Friday

Right now, you can get five times the regular Nectar points when you shop at Argos. The deal applies to absolutely anything, including 4K TVs, phones, games consoles and toys.

That means for every £1 you spend now, you'll receive five points to spend when this year's Argos Black Friday deals roll out. You'll have to move fast though, because this offer is due to end on November 17.

If you don't already have a Nectar card, sign up online by following the step-by-step instructions. Make sure you read the terms of use (your details will be shared with other companies owned by the Sainsbury's Group), set a password, and you're ready to get started.

It will take a few days for your plastic card to arrive, but you'll be issued with a card number immediately, so you can begin collecting points straight away.

To get started, you'll first need to make sure your Nectar and Argos accounts are connected. Sign into your Argos account (or create one if you don't already have one), then enter your Nectar card number.

You'll now be offered the option to spend Nectar points whenever you shop at Argos online, and points will be added to your Nectar card whenever you make a purchase.