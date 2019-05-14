This exclusive Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal beats the rest of the market

With both the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro now out and dominating the world of mobile phone deals, it is easy to forget about another piece of Huawei's brilliant innovation - the Mate 20 Pro.

But forget no longer, because Mobile Phones Direct has just dropped a Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal to blow everything else out the water. And the best part? It's exclusive to TechRadar readers so you won't find it anywhere else.

Dropping in at £34 a month with absolutely no upfront bills, this is already a great price for one of the world's best smartphones. But take into account the 30GB of data and nothing can touch it.

Below you can find all of the details of this offer or check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see just how much you're saving.

This brilliant Mate 20 Pro deal:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Mobile Phones Direct | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

Let us save you searching around, this is the best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal around right now. With absolutely nothing to pay upfront, monthly bills of just £34 and best of all, 30GB of data, nothing can quite touch this offer in terms of overall value. The best part...it's exclusive to TechRadar readers so you won't find it anywhere else.View Deal

What makes the Huawei Mate 20 Pro so good?

The Mate 20 Pro may no longer hold the title of Huawei's latest and greatest but we're not going to lie to you, it is still one of the best phones out there. Whether it's the top of the line specs, three high powered cameras, in-screen fingerprint scanner or the reverse charging, there is a lot to love with this device.

Read our review on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

There really is only one downside...the price. But this deal knocks that price way down, making this one of the cheaper phablet options currently available.