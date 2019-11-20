This Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S10e deal blasts your monthly bills down to £24/pm

The Samsung Galaxy S10e - a device made with the sole intention of bringing Samsung's flagship range back down to a realistic cost. And with this cost-saving ethos, it was only a matter of time before Black Friday brought along a S10e offer that we could really cheer on for its cheap bills.

Despite Black Friday still being a whole week away, we've already seen a contract doing just that. Offering monthly bills of £24 a month, this feels like the mid-range Black Friday phone deal we've been waiting for.

You would assume that with bills that low there would be a heavy upfront cost weighing this deal down. And yet, only costing £99.99 upfront, this works out as one of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S10e deals around right now.

The only identifiable issue with this offer is its 10GB of data cap. While that will be plenty for many, some will find themselves struggling each month. For those people, we recommend Three Mobile's spectacular 100GB data offer for just £29 a month.

This super cheap Samsung Galaxy S10e deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S10e from Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £99.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

The main feature of this offer is those monthly bills. At £24 a month, this works out as one of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S10e deals we've seen since the phone launched. Yes there is a decent amount to pay upfront but with those monthly bills and that 10GB of data it feels like an easy sacrifice to make. Total cost over 24 months is £675.99

Need more data with your Samsung Galaxy S10e?

Samsung Galaxy S10e | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

Need more data? With this offer straight from Three Mobile you're getting an absolutely massive 100GB of data. And to get that much data you only need to spend £29 a month and £29 upfront, making this an excellent price to pay to not have to worry about your data consumption. Total cost over 24 months is £725

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S10e?

Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as its brothers the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus but, it more than makes up for that with its impressively affordable pricing.

Whether its due to its bright, 5.8-inch AMOLED display, the internal 3100mAh battery or the dual camera set-up, this feels like a phone pushing past its price tag with ease. It even offers up an IP68 rating and more than enough processing power to get you through most tasks.

