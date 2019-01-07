These super cheap MacBook and iPad deals end tomorrow - save up to £150

If 2019 is the year you're going to treat yourself to a great iPad deal or you're finally going to lock down a cheap Macbook price, then we've got a pair of fantastic discounts for you today. You'll have to be quick though as these voucher code deals expire tomorrow.

First up, you can save £60 on the still really rather exceptional 2017 version of the iPad Pro with code iPAD60. But if you prefer to go with a full-on laptop experience, while maintaining a portable edge, then you can save £150 today on a 12-inch 2017 MacBook with the code MB150 at checkout.

If the 64GB model isn't enough storage for you, then you'll be happy to hear that the IPAD60 voucher code also works on the larger 256GB and 512GB models of the 2017 iPad Pro too. If you can make 64GB work though, you can save a lot of money to be honest as extra storage in iPads comes at a high cost even with voucher code deals.

If you're after a more powerful version of the 2017 12-inch MacBook, then the MB150 voucher code will also work on the more expensive models with an i5 processor and a 512GB SSD. Check out the full list at Currys by scrolling past the aforementioned 256GB versions here.

Or if these prices are still way too high, check out our selection of the best cheap laptop deals.