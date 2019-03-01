These new Samsung Galaxy S10e deals from £27.99 a month just blew the rest away

Our hunch was that for the two week pre-order period on Samsung Galaxy S10e deals, prices would hold pretty steady and that we wouldn't be in for a price drop until a month or two after the March 8 release date. How wrong we were.

Carphone Warehouse's own network iD Mobile has let us have access to an EXCLUSIVE Samsung S10e deal that you won't find anywhere else on the internet - and it's absolutely outstanding.

It's a tariff that starts great and then get's better the more you hear. On the face of it, you get the Samsung Galaxy S10e handset on a two year contract, with unlimited calls and texts and 1GB of data per month for £27.99 per month after paying £99.99 at the start. That's a total cost of £771, which is already far cheaper than anything else out there. And you can save another tenner if you enter the code IDMOFF10 at the checkout.

If that all sounds ideal to you except that you fear that 1GB of data may be just a little bit stingy for your streaming, surfing and social media needs, then iD has another trick up its sleeve...a 50GB data boost that you can save up and use anytime that you head over the 1GB limit, thus tripling you effective monthly data limit. You won't find a better S10e bargain online.

Samsung Galaxy S10e bargain from iD Mobile in black | £89.99 upfront (with IDMOFF10 code) | 1GB data + 50GB data boost | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27.99pm

The Galaxy S10e was already going to be the handset of choice for people wanting a brand new Samsung phone deal for less, but this iD deal catapults it into true bargain territory - it was only launched last week! The monthly data allowance looks low, but iD's 50GB data boost soon sorts that. This is a truly tremendous offer. Total cost over 24 months is £761.75

Not a fan of the phone in black? Don't worry, this deal is also available in these colours:

- Prism White

- Prism Green

- Canary Yellow

And if you want to know more about Samsung's new budget handset, then check out TechRadar's hands-on Samsung Galaxy S10e review for all the specs and opinion.

