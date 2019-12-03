These exclusive Google Pixel 3a deals for Black Friday are still going strong

Every year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring us mountains of discounts across a massive range of phones but of all of the devices we've been graced with in 2019, the Google Pixel 3a was the last one we expected to see with a massive discount!

And yet, here we are, able to offer you a duo of Google Pixel 3a deals at prices below the average. And because this is still sales season and we're all about celebrating, we're giving TechRadar readers the opportunity to save even more.



At the checkout, simply enter the code TRPIX3A and you can cut £80 off the upfront cost - not bad for an already very cheap handset! That knocks all of these offers down to nothing upfront and just leaves you with monthly bills.

We've listed all of these Google Pixel 3a deals below.

These Google Pixel 3a deals in full:

Google Pixel 3a from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront with code TRPIX3A | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24 per month + £50 cashback

An extra £4 per month will give you a lot more comfort over the above tariff in terms of data. It goes up to 5GB each month, which is a significant amount more for your Google Mapping and Spotify streaming. The cashback heads up to £50. Total cost over 24 months is £526

How good is the Google Pixel 3a?

It really is a decent option, especially for the money you'll pay for it. We gave it a 4 out of 5 rating, which is frankly staggering for a mobile you can get comfortably for £20 per month.

OK, so this isn't the handset for you if you're head is turned by premium features like wireless charging and glass casing. But the 5.6-inch Full HD+ OLED display looks splendid, the battery life is impressive, the 12.2MP main camera is extremely good and it even has a headphone jack!

