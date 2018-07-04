These could be the specs inside Microsoft's new cheaper Surface

It very much looks like Microsoft has a cheaper set of Surfaces in the pipeline, and thanks to some excellent digging on the part of WinFuture, we now have a better idea of how the price will be kept down: with Intel Pentium processors.

The Intel Pentium Silver N5000, Intel Pentium Gold 4410Y and Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y will be the chips lined up for the new configurations of the Surface, according to WinFuture's source. Apologies to anyone who was hoping for an Intel Core m3 chip, as it looks like you're out of luck.

Those processors are likely to be combined with 4GB or 8GB of RAM, according to benchmarks on the web that might well be the new devices in testing. These specs could change before the new Surfaces see the light of day, of course.

Keep taking the tablets

A less expensive line of Surface tablets makes a lot of sense when you consider that Apple's latest iPad comes in at $329/£319/AU$469. The opening price point for the upcoming Surface refresh is rumored to be in the region of $400 (about £300/AU$540).

Exactly when we're going to see these new tablets remains to be seen – Microsoft has said nothing about them officially up to this point – but considering they've just popped up at the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the US, we'd say they'll be showing up sooner rather than later.

The devices are said to have a screen size of 10 inches, and include USB-C ports, unlike the more powerful and more expensive Surface Pro. As soon as we've got any formal announcements from Microsoft, we'll let you know.

Via The Verge