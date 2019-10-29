These cheap phone deals land you a free PS4 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

With Black Friday fast approaching, retailers are scrambling to get their best deals ready. But, phone retailer Mobiles.co.uk seems to have decided to skip the wait, releasing a host of excellent offers already.

Only last week, we saw the retailer release a free Nintendo Switch Lite promotion, seizing our interests and our wallets and now they've taken it a step further. Offering both a free PlayStation 4 and the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for free with a selection of Sony Xperia L3 deals, Mobiles.co.uk has outdone itself.

While the device these PlayStation bundles isn't particularly market leading in specs, it is impressive for the price that you will be paying.

And with deals starting from £24 a month for both the phone and console, these offers are impressively priced. You can see a couple of the best offers on this handsets below.

Sony L3 deals + free PS4 and COD: Modern Warfare

Sony Xperia L3 | Vodafone | 20GB data | £40 upfront (with code 10OFF) | £29 a month + free PS4 + Call of Duty: MW

While the above option is exceptionally cheap, it is lacking in data. With this offer, you still get the same phone and that PS4 bundle but you also get a boost in data to 20GB. That does however throw the price up by a few quid a month.View Deal

Mobiles.co.uk - is it a reliable phone deal retailer?

Not sure if Mobiles.co.uk is the right retailer to buy from? Having won Best Online Retailer at the Mobile Choice Awards in 2018, you can rest easy knowing Mobiles.co.uk is a safe bet.

With some of the market's best pricing, fast delivery and excellent reviews - you can see how they managed to bag that title.

Is the Sony Xperia L3 any good?

Sony Xperia L3:

Cheaper but not quite as powerful as some of the other devices Sony has made, the Xperia L3 is one of Sony's cheapest handsets. And yet, despite its price, it possesses a larger battery than many of its Sony brothers and a surprising dual camera set-up. It doesn't have the most powerful processor out there but we're willing to let that slide for this price.

Read our full Sony Xperia L3 review