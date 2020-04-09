These awesome iPhone 11 deals offer 50% off takeaways, movies and more

With the UK's lockdown now in full effect, the desire for takeaways and online shopping has understandably escalated. But those sorts of activities don't cheap and a little helping hand would go a long way.

Luckily, if your phone contract has recently come to an end or if the lure of a new iPhone has become just too much, there is an easy way to get a new handset and a massive range of discounts on takeaways, movies and more...exclusively with TechRadar.

On any 64GB model of the iPhone 11 from Mobiles.co.uk, you can currently get a 12-month Tastecard. Normally costing £39.99 a month, by entering the code TECHTC at the checkout, you can grab one completely free.

Tastecards land you discounts on film rentals from Rakuten, 50% off the likes of Pizza Hut, Domino's and Absurd Bird, cheap coffee beans from Pact Coffee, 50% off Beer52 and a whole load of other promos. And, considering it lasts for a year, you will be able to go out and use it in a whole host of restaurants when the lockdown finishes.

We've picked out the best iPhone 11 deals that contain this offer and listed them below. Or if you would rather see absolutely all of the deals its available on, head over to Mobiles.co.uk's iPhone 11 section.

iPhone 11 deals + free Tastecard:

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £99 upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

This looks to be the best iPhone 11 deal from Mobiles.co.uk right now. After an upfront spend of £99, you're left just paying £41 a month. That price secures you a very strong 75GB of data on EE. As with the other deals, simply use the code TECHTC to secure your Tastecard.View Deal

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £215 upfront | 22GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

For some, low monthly bills will be the absolute most important factor in a phone contract. With this one, you're paying just £30 a month for the iPhone 11. Of course, that is backed up by some hefty £215 upfront bills, but even with that extra cost, this is one of the cheapest iPhone 11 deals around right now.

View Deal

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The iPhone 11 is the cheapest of Apple's latest trio and yet, really isn't much of a downgrade. You still get Apple's new incredibly fast CPU, a 6.1-inch screen, IP68 rating and even a 3046mAh battery, enough to keep you going all the way through the day on one charge.

Read our full iPhone 11 review