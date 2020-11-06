These are the top five iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max deals you can pre-order so far

It feels like a decade ago that Apple announced the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max (it's only been a few weeks for the less dramatic) and now, finally, they are available to pre-order.

Earlier today, retailers came out guns blazing to compete on who could get the best iPhone 12 Mini deals and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals. Obviously, with thousands of contracts out there, it's proved difficult to pick out the best ones.

Luckily, we took some time out to delve deep into the world of iPhone deals and find the cheapest, best and most impressive options available to pre-order. Below we've listed those top choices for you to compare.

But if you're going into this still unsure which of the four devices are right for you, let us give you a helping hand. There's the already-released iPhone 12 deals and iPhone 12 Pro deals, both holding the middle ground with mid-range prices and middling specs.

And then, there's the two arguably more interesting options. The new iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the four at 5.4-inches. It's the smallest 5G phone out there and brings the iPhone 12 costs down.

Then there is the iPhone 12 Pro Max which, based on the fact that Apple felt two adjectives were needed in its name, is pretty powerful. In fact, it's Apple's most powerful phone ever...and also its most expensive.

1. The best overall iPhone 12 Mini deal:

iPhone 12 Mini: at Three | £19 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £42pm

This deal has two big factors going for it. It offers a really impressive data cap of 100GB and it really doesn't cost all that much. Considering the device has just been released, the cost of £42 a month and £19 upfront is excellent. With 100GB, you'll be able to stream, game and use the internet all month with ease.

2. The Mini on a budget:

iPhone 12 Mini: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | £99.99 upfront | 20GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £34.99pm

This deal is all about keeping things affordable. On a monthly basis, you're paying £34.99 and that's paired with an upfront spend of £99.99. For that price, you're getting 20GB of data, a pretty excellent overall cost for a phone that has only just come out! With 20GB of data, you'll be able to game, stream and use social media without too much concern.

3. The best iPhone 12 Mini on EE:

4. The best iPhone 12 Pro Max deal:

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Three | £79 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £59pm

Three's 100GB deal looks to be the best-value option on the iPhone 12 Pro Max as well. For all of that data, you're paying just £59 a month and £79 upfront and while that sounds expensive, especially next to the iPhone 12 Mini version of this tariff, this is actually the best iPhone 12 Pro Max deal we've seen so far.View Deal

5. Unlimited data, half price bills and AirPods

What's the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max like?

iPhone 12 Mini:

The smallest of Apple's four iPhone 12 devices, the Mini is all about bringing both the size and price down. While normally this would result in a device that is lacking in a number of areas, the iPhone 12 Mini actually shares many of the key specs of the other devices.

It has the same A14 Bionic chip, the same MagSafe features, 5G capabilities and more. However, it obviously has to lose out somewhere. It has a far smaller battery than the rest, a lower resolution and fewer camera lenses than the Pro or Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro Max:

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the complete opposite end of the spectrum, offering the largest and most expensive of the iPhone 12 devices.

Not only does this handset offer that massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display but it's also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen five nanometer A14 Bionic chip. All that means you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

But the camera story continues as those three lenses, all 12MP, offer ultra wide, wide and telephoto. That means optical zoom, way more light for Night Mode shots and a new level or focus thanks to a LiDAR sensor backing it all up. Once the Apple ProRAW feature goes live, this is going to be a real competitor for pro DSLR cameras, or at least that's what Apple hopes and is working towards.

What do I get in the box?

Apple has significantly reduced both the size of the box your iPhone 12 Mini or Pro Max comes in and what's included inside. Gone are both the headphones and the charging block and what you're left with is a charging cable...and a phone.

Apple claims this was done as a environmental measure as customers were already highly likely to have their own chargers and charging blocks at the ready. This does however mean if you don't have a charging block or headphones, you will need to go out and get one prepared.