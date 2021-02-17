The next Sonos speaker will be unveiled on March 9

Last month Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said in an earnings report that the company would unveil a new product in March – and now we can confirm that will be the case.

Earlier today, Sonos sent out invitations to a new Sonos speaker event happening March 9 at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm BST.

(Image credit: Sonos)

According to the invite sent to TechRadar, the event will be viewable on the company’s press website (Sonos.press) but you’ll likely be able to find a stream of it on YouTube, too.

This will be the company’s first event since the release of the Sonos Arc soundbar that was released last June and the event could possibly be related to a patent filing at the German Patent and Trademark Office we saw earlier for a new pair of Sonos headphones.

What’s in store from Sonos?

The image for the event depicted someone walking out in a field that suggests the product Sonos has in store for us is a new, smaller portable speaker – a follow-up to the Sonos Move – however, Sonos didn’t mention anything in the invitation itself.

Like the headphones, we’ve also seen patent filings for a battery-powered speaker, which would line up with the photo, but that’s no guarantee unfortunately.

If it does turn out to be the new Sonos Move speaker, we expect the compact form could be cheaper than the Sonos Move, in the same way that the Apple HomePod Mini is a cheaper version of the original HomePod smart speaker.

We certainly wouldn’t put that past Sonos to make a few versions of the same speaker as that’s been the company’s strategy for years with its Play series, but we won’t know for sure if that’s the case until March 9 rolls around.