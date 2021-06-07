The Matrix 4 gets another confirmed cast member

The Matrix 4 officially wrapped filming back in November, but Warner Bros. is still drip-feeding fans with confirmed additions to the movie’s stellar cast.

As reported by Collider , the latest name to join the sci-fi franchise is Christina Ricci, best known for her roles in The Addams Family and Sleepy Hollow, as well as her previous work with Matrix 4 director Lana Wachowski in 2008’s Speed Racer.

Though details of her role have been kept under wraps, we know Ricci will join franchise mainstays Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann-Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhart and Lambert Wilson in the upcoming film, which is scheduled for release simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.

Alongside returning cast members, we also know the likes of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jonathan Groff will be joining the Matrix universe for the still-tentatively-named The Matrix 4.

To fans’ disappointment, though, it was confirmed in 2020 that the fourth entry in the iconic franchise won’t feature Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus . When asked why, the actor told The Wrap that he had “not been invited." He did, however, add that he wishes returning cast members well. “I hope it’s great,” he said.

What else do we know?

As for what else we know about the movie, almost nothing has been confirmed beyond its extensive cast list.

A leak back in February suggested The Matrix 4 may actually be titled The Matrix Resurrections – which would be in keeping with previous sequel titles The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions – though the source of the information, a hairstylist working on the movie’s set, suggests we should take that hint with a hefty pinch of salt.

In terms of the movie’s characters and plot, we’re even less certain. In a January interview with Variety , Priyanka Chopra Jonas did hint that her character is "something you don't expect," while Jessica Henwick recently told Collider that The Matrix 4 could well “change the industry again.”

Beyond that, though, we’re still very much in the dark as regards what to expect from the movie.

Still, we’ll bet the long-awaited return to the computer-generated world of The Matrix will blow our minds all over again come December 22.

