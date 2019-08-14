The cut price Honor 20 Lite is looking like the perfect back to school phone

Whether you're in school, further education or university, a cheap phone deal could be exactly what you need to tie you through to the end of your education.

Luckily, when it comes to cheap mobile phone deals an excellent back to school offer just came along. Get the Honor 20 Lite for just £219.95, a £30 discount on its normal price.

With its triple camera set-up, Huawei Kirin 710 chipset and powerful battery, this is a phone that looks and feels like a flagship device but at a far lower price - perfect for those on a student budget.

The only real downside with this phone is that it is tied up with the Google ban. An issue that now seems largely resolved and left behind but is worth keeping in mind.

You can see this deal in full down below with all of the different retailers stocking it at this price. Or, head over to our guide to the best SIM-free phones to see what other offers are out there.

This budget back to school phone deal:

What is the Honor 20 Lite like?

The Honor 20 Lite features a large LCD panel screen with little bezels - a 6.21-inch screen to be exact. That paired with the 3400mAh battery and 6GB ram processor shows this phone is rocking some pretty strong specs for a price like this.

Camera wise, you're getting one front and three back cameras, something that is seeming like the norm in 2019. And a welcome surprise, a headphone jack!

Read our full Honor 20 Lite review