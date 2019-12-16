The best iPhone XR deals around somehow just got even better...again

Let's face it, iPhone XR deals are never going to look quite like the super cheap iPhone 7 or 6S (well, at least not for a few more years) but with the price cut deals that just hit the virtual shelves, the Apple smartphone is looking about as affordable as we've seen it for quite a while.

These tariffs come from Mobiles.co.uk and gain their affordability thanks to two factors: a) all of these tariffs have been cut in price, with savings of up to £65; and b) there's £75 in automatic cashback available across all of these offers.

Combine those two cost factors and the end result is the cheapest iPhone XR deals around right now. We've listed everything you need to know about these sparkling offers down below.

iPhone XR deals: Price cuts and cashback

iPhone XR from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £80 £25 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31 per month + £75 cashback

Thanks to the price drop here, you're only paying £25 upfront. Pair that with the £75 cashback and you're actually gaining money upfront...technically. That paired with the 30GB of data on offer and monthly bills of £31 come together to make for a top phone contract. Total cost over 24 months is £694View Deal

iPhone XR from Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £90 £25 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33 per month + £75 cashback

Willing to pay a few quid extra a month? This iPhone XR deal offers up a boost to 50GB each month while only costing you £33 a month. And, much like the two deals above, you're also receiving both a cut to the upfront cost and that impressive 75GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £742

What's so good about the iPhone XR?

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

Read our full iPhone XR review