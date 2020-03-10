The best Huawei P30 deal just dropped to £22/pm while still offering 100GB of data

The Huawei P40 Pro is now just around the corner, launching in only a few weeks. Obviously that is great news for fans of Huawei for one main reason...price drops on Huawei P30 deals.

While we clearly want to see what amazing tech Huawei will bring to the table this year, the lack of Google compatibility will make it a hard sell. But that may also be why, in the run-up to the next launch, we've seen the best value Huawei P30 contract drop in price.

Now, this plan lands you 100GB of data on the Three network while only costing you £22 a month and £19 upfront. That means an overall cost across the two years of £547 - £152 cheaper than the handset's original RRP...somehow.

You can see this contract in full below or, for an extra £8 a month, get the same offer on the Huawei P30 Pro instead.

See all of the best mobile phone deals available in one place

This cheap Huawei P30 deal in full:

What's so good about the Huawei P30?

The Huawei P30 is one of Huawei's most recent launches and one that has us very impressed. With a 6.1-inch OLED display, a 3650mAh battery and some impressive internal processing power, the Huawei P30 is a premium device both inside and outside.

Read our review on the Huawei P30