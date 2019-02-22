The best Fitbit Blaze bands and accessories

The Fitbit Blaze is a good few years old now, but it's still one of the company's most popular fitness trackers so there are a huge selection of bands to choose from to change the look on your wrist.

If you want to restyle your fitness tracker and smartwatch hybrid, you can do it easily by buying either a new strap or an accessory to change its look and make it feel like new again.

Below we've put together some of our favorite bands and accessories that you can team up with your Fitbit Blaze so you can redesign its look and provide a whole new look.

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections, ranked from cheapest to most expensive, take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability or unique features to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Image Credit: Wearlizer

1. Wearlizer Silicone Classic Band

Comes in almost any color you might want

Colors: Red, Black, Dark Blue, Green, Hot Pink, Light Green, Light Purple, Pink, Plum, Rose Red, White, Yellow, Beige, Blue | Material: Silicone

Loads of color choices

A good fit for the gym

Plain

Looks cheap

You probably won’t want this as your main Fitbit Blaze band, as the silicone material looks a bit cheap, but then it is cheap, so it could make for a handy spare, or one to use at the gym, while swapping it out for one of the classier entries on this list when not working out.

The Wearlizer Silicone Classic Band also comes in a huge range of colors, so whether you’re more into an understated dark blue or a flashy hot pink it’s got you covered.

Image Credit: SnowCinda

2. SnowCinda Leather Strap

Made with genuine leather

Colors: Black, Blue, Brown, Grey, Red, Taupe | Material: Leather

Cheap

Made of leather

Not suitable for gym

Not as premium as others

Fancy a good looking band so you can wear your Fitbit Blaze to a big meeting at work? This may be the best choice for you if you don't want to spend much money.

This is the cheapest leather band we can find for the Fitbit Blaze. There are some other leather options down below in this list - including one directly from Fitbit - but if your main concern is saving money, this is a great buy.

Image Credit: Greatfine

3. Greatfine Rugged Protective Case

Plenty of protection for your fitness tracker

Colors: Black, Purple, Gray, White, Green, Blue | Material: TBC

Offers lots of protection

Good value

Chunky

Overkill in most situations

This rugged case from Greatfine is overkill for most situations, but if you’re a fan of extreme sports, or just unusually clumsy, it could be a life (or at least watch) saver.

The chunky frame provides a large lip over the screen, so you can lie your watch flat without the display coming into contact with anything, and the strap is shock resistant, so your Blaze is more likely to come out of a tumble in one piece.

Image Credit: Wearlizer

4. Wearlizer Crazy Horse Leather Strap

A casual leather option

Colors: Black, Brown | Material: Leather

Real leather

Reasonable price

Not as classy as official leather strap

Only two color choices

The official leather band for the Fitbit Blaze is also quite pricey, and while we wouldn’t exactly call the Wearlizer Crazy Horse strap cheap, it’s substantially less expensive.

But that’s not the only reason to opt for it, as the Wearlizer band is also a distinctly different style to the official one, with white stitching complementing the black or brown leather. It gives the strap an altogether more casual, playful look.

Image Credit: Fitbit

5. Fitbit Blaze Leather Band

Make your Fitbit a thing of style

Colors: Black, Camel, Mist Gray | Material: Leather

Stylish

Reasonable value

Few color options

Switching bands can be awkward

There isn't the same range of accessories for the Fitbit Blaze as there is for something like the Fitbit Flex, but there are still some compelling choices, especially when it comes to straps.

Out of the box you get a fairly sporty elastomer band, which looks good in the gym but not in the bar. If you want to keep wearing the Blaze all day you might want to consider a more formal band, like this leather number which comes in Black, Camel or Mist Gray.

It gives the wearable the look of a normal wristwatch, albeit a chunky one - but you will need to get good at clipping those bands in and out.

Image Credit: Fitbit

6. Fitbit Blaze Slim Band and Frame

Expensive, but a different look

Colors: Pink | Material: Silicone

Slimmer band than usual

Bold color choice

Very expensive

Don't like a thick band around your wrist? Maybe you'll want to opt for this Fitbit Blaze strap that comes in a bold pink color and is made directly by the manufacturer.

It won't be to everyone's taste, but this silicone band looks unlike anything else you can buy for the Fitbit Blaze right now.

