World's smallest digital TV tuner for phones

Remember those Japanese 1-seg mobile digital TVs we told you about recently? They're already small enough to fit in most new phones, but are about to suffer even more winter shrinkage after Sharp created its smallest tuner yet.

The VA3A5JZ922 (well, it can't have a name as well as a record) measures 5.9 x 5.9 x 0.9mm, making it a third smaller than existing models. Moreover, the module promises longer battery life thanks to reduced power consumption.

Sharp promises to crank out a million of the modules every month, so we can expect the 1-seg bandwagon to roll merrily on its way. In Japan at least, that is.