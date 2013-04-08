Looking for a Sony 4K TV for your living room? You'll need a few grand

Have a spare five grand laying around? Starting April 21, you can use that cash to invest in one of Sony's 4K Ultra HD televisions, which will be joined this summer by a media player capable of streaming content to them.

Sony announced pricing and availability for its upcoming 4K (3840 x 2160) Ultra HD products at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) trade show Sunday, which is now underway in Las Vegas.

The 4K Ultra High Definition TV sets will be available in two sizes: A 55-inch model XBR-55X900A for $4,999.99 and a 65-inch model XBR-65X900A for $6,999.99. There's no word on international pricing or the fate of the 56-inch prototype the company showed off at CES 2013.

As part of the same announcement, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment also introduced a new line of "Mastered in 4K" Blu-ray discs, optimized for 4K but also compatible with existing Blu-ray players and HDTVs.

Summer of 4K

A Sony press release confirmed availability for the FMP-X1, a $699 4K Media Player that will hit stores this summer bundled with 10 feature films and video shorts presented in "true 4K resolution."

As previously announced, Sony will introduce a paid video-on-demand service this fall dedicated to serving up 4K titles from the parent company's vast library, as well as other "notable production houses."

Sony's 4K television sets will be available to order online and at retail starting April 21, bundled with three "Mastered in 4K" Blu-ray discs (while supplies last). Those titles are Spider-Man (2002), Ghostbusters and Angels & Demons.

Curious what the fuss is about? Starting today, six Sony Store locations - three in California, as well as Houston, Las Vegas and New York - will begin in-store demoes of both true 4K as well as upscaled video from other sources.