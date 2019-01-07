TCL Roku TV 8-Series wants to bring 8KTV to the masses at CES 2019

The TCL Roku TV 8-Series is the best evidence that 8K resolutions are here in 2019, with the affordable television manufacturer demoing its first 8KTVs at CES 2019.

The new 8-Series will come in big screen sizes, too, 75 inches and larger, according to TCL, and use the intuitive Roku TV interface we have lauded in the past. It's better software compared to some more expensive TV rivals.

You almost certainly don't have 8K content for a television like this, so TCL is touting the lead feature of its Roku TV 8-Series like this: "upscaling performance to skillfully convert today’s 4K and full HD resolution content that delivers a new sense of depth and clarity."

It'll also be future-proofed for when 8K resolutions do become mainstream, with the company noting that it'll support for the latest HDMI standards. This probably means HDMI 2.1, which we're expecting to see across the board on new 4KTVs at CES this week.

TCL, which is holding its CES press conference right now, has yet to announce a price for the 8-Series. And given the fact that its 8-Series TV sizes are a vague "75 inches and larger," we may have to wait deeper into 2019 before we have more product details.

75-inch TLC Roku TV 6-series

The TCL Roku TV 6-Series is also getting a big upgrade in terms of size. This HDR-equipped 4KTV is going to stretch to 75 inches a few months after maxing out at 55 and 65 inches.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

We really liked the 6-Series, enough to give it 4.5/5 stars and out Great Value badge. However, you'll be paying a higher price for the larger 75-inch set. It'll cost less than $1,800 through Best Buy starting today, according to the company. Other retailers will get it in the coming weeks.

By comparison, the 55-inch TCL Roku TV 6-Series costs $599.99 right now, while the 65-inch set jumps to $969.99. These prices were a bit lower during Black Friday and Cyber Monday – and we'd wager they'll drop in price at various retailers as TCL's newer TV sizes and resolutions take hold (see Amazon Prime Day 2019).

Without a doubt, the 75-inch 6-Series is TCL's most expensive television yet, at least until that 8-Series 8KTV launches later this year.