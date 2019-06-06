Tamron makes its SP 35mm f/1.4 Di USD official

Tamron has confirmed full details of its previously announced SP 35mm f/1.4 Di USD (Model F045) lens.

SPECIFICATIONS Focal length: 35mm Aperture range: f/1.4-16 Mount: Canon EF, Nikon FX Filter size: 72mm Max aperture: f/1.4 Maximum magnification: 1:5 Minimum focusing distance: 0.3m Dimensions: 104.8 x 80.9mm (Canon); 102.3mm x 80.9mm (Nikon) Weight: 815g (Canon); 805g (Nikon)

The optic, which was announced as being under development back in February, will be made available for users of full-frame Canon and Nikon DSLRs, such as the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and Nikon D850.

Tamron also states that the lens works with mirrorless cameras that have the lens mounted via adapters, which would include the Nikon Z6 and Canon EOS RP.

Tamron has released the lens to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the SP series, calling it a "distillation of Tamron’s accumulated lens-making expertise and craftsmanship". It's been designed with 14 elements in 10 groups, and has been treated with the company's proprietary BBAR-G2 coating to keep contrast high and aberrations low.

The company claims that the lens maintains high resolution from the center of the frame to the edges, even at the widest aperture of f/1.4, while the diaphragm is said to keep bokeh round for two stops down from its maximum aperture.

Fast focusing

The lens also packs a USD (Ultrasonic Silent Drive) focusing motor for high-speed and precise focusing, while a Dynamic Rolling-cam mechanism, which has been specially developed for the lens, is credited as reducing the drive load placed on the focusing component, making for more stable AF performance.

Tamron has constructed the lens to be resistant to both dust and moisture, and this has been complemented by a fluorine coating on the front element to repel water and oil, and to make these easier to remove if they do come into contact with the lens.

As with many other Tamron lenses, the new optic is compatible with the TAP-In console for performance fine-tuning. It also ships with a petal-shaped lens hood as standard.

The lens will be available for $899 / £930, and is set to go on release from June 26 in the Nikon fitting, with the Canon-mount option arriving on July 25. Pricing for Australia has not yet been announced.