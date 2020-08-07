Star Wars rumor says three The Mandalorian spin-offs are in the works

Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian has three spin-offs in the works, according to a new rumor.

Kessel Run Transmissions' Corey Van Dyke – host of the YouTube channel that correctly scooped the Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series coming to Disney Plus in 2021, before it was announced – says three spin-offs of The Mandalorian are in "various stages of development". No other context was provided.

The Clone Wars is getting a spin off series in The Bad Batch and 3 “The Mandalorian” spin off shows are in various stages of development from things we’ve heard. I won’t run that as a scoop by any means but it’s something interesting to think about. https://t.co/SHiBnud5z5August 7, 2020

Lucasfilm has said nothing about The Mandalorian spin-offs to date.

Back in February 2020 (which feels like 400 years ago now), Disney's Bob Iger revealed a possible ambition to create spin-offs from The Mandalorian.

"The priority in the next few years is television with The Mandalorian season 2 coming in October," Iger said in an investment call, captured by Collider. "And then more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series."

Three spin-offs, then, would be a lot, but Van Dyke's wording suggests some could be further along than others. Since there's no information on Van Dyke's sources for this tweet, it's definitely worth treating this as nothing more than a wild rumor for the time being.

Disney Plus has three non-Mandalorian live-action Star Wars series confirmed to be in the works: an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, a spin-off of Rogue One featuring Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, and an untitled series from the co-creator of Russian Doll, Leslye Headland.

Which characters could The Mandalorian spin-offs be about?

A lot of rumors have circulated about characters coming to The Mandalorian season 2 – some big-name Star Wars icons are among them. Stop reading here if you want to go into season 2 cold. These haven't been announced by Lucasfilm yet, and can only be classified as rumors, but we think they make sense when we're discussing the possibility of spin-offs.

The big two names are Temuera Morrison reprising the role of Boba Fett, presumably still alive after surviving the Sarlacc Pit, and Rosario Dawson playing an older version of The Clone Wars' cult favorite Jedi character Ahsoka Tano. Boba Fett's appearance in The Mandalorian season 2 was revealed by THR, while Slashfilm broke the news about Ahsoka.

Those two seem like strong contenders, then, but given that The Mandalorian is already about someone wearing Boba Fett-like armor and taking on bounties, there might be a bit too much crossover for that one to make sense.

Additionally, actor Timothy Olyphant was confirmed to appear in season 2 by THR. According to a later Slashfilm report, Olyphant is playing Cobb Vanth, a gunslinger introduced in the wider Star Wars fiction. Olyphant, star of shows like Deadwood and Justified, has a lot of star power – we could see him sticking around beyond a one-episode plot, particularly with the character having his own rich history off the screen.

Finally, within The Mandalorian itself, you have Cara Dune (Gina Carano), a fan-favorite character who seems to be a permanent part of Mando's gang now.

Those seem like good candidates, then. But of course, we know very little about season 2 of the show right now – it could be they're planned around characters we haven't even met yet.

The Mandalorian season 2 comes to Disney Plus in October.