BBC iPlayer Radio for Android and iOS adds podcast downloads

Kermode on the go with iPlayer Radio downloads

BBC iPlayer Radio users can now download their favourite podcasts for offline listening, thanks to a new update to the iOS, Android and Kindle Fire apps.

The Beeb says podcast downloads have been its 'single most requested' feature and now the app's estimated three million users can access current and archive editions of popular 'casts.

The downloads, which are enabled through Wi-Fi or mobile data, will assist those who enjoy Dessert Island Discs or Mark Kermode's and Simon Mayo's film reviews, but struggle for connectivity on daily commutes.

Those shows have previously been available to download through iTunes, but integration within the main iPlayer Radio app will be useful for some.

Still no full show downloads

In a post on the BBC Internet blog. BBC executive producer James Simcock wrote: "You can grab a copy of your favourite podcasts to listen to on or offline, straight from the app.

"We've added simple controls to choose whether to allow downloads when on mobile networks or just on WiFi (to avoid data charges), to 'queue' as many downloads as you like, and to manage your downloaded content quickly and easily via the new 'My Downloads' section of the app."

The Beeb has still stopped short of offering full broadcast radio shows for downloads within the app, due to licensing restrictions around the programming.

