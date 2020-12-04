SIM-free iPhone 11 deals just fell to lowest price ever - cheaper than Black Friday

Over Black Friday, we saw the iPhone 11 tumble in costs - both SIM-free and on a contract. And yet, now that the year's biggest saving event is over...the iPhone 11 has just hit its lowest ever price.

Over at Very, you can now get the iPhone 11 for just £549 - £30 cheaper than the price on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, this offer is limited to just the bright Yellow colour - certainly a striking option!

Very also has discounted iPhone 11 deals on the Green, Purple and Red versions of the handset (all now £599) but the Yellow version is the only one that can get you all the way down to £549.

We would suggest acting with some haste if you want to secure this slashed price iPhone 11 deal, as Very is already out of stock of a few colours and could run out completely.

The iPhone 11's lowest price ever iPhone 11 64GB: £729 £549 at Very| £180 off RRP

The iPhone 11 has just shot down to its lowest ever price of £549. That's even cheaper than what was available on the Black Friday and a total of £180 off the handset's original RRP. However, only one colour is available at this cost - the very bright Yellow colour. Very has Apple's other colours including the Green, Purple and Red for £50 extra which is still a big saving.

iPhone 11 deals: what's the iPhone 11 like?

Of course, with the annual turnaround of flashy new flagships, it's easy to get swept away with the latest and greatest. However, it's important to remember ex-flagship handsets like the iPhone 11 still capture some of the best, up-to-date technology. Better still, as previously mentioned, you can bag them for a far cheaper price point than at release.

The more budget-friendly of Apple's ex-flagship range from 2019, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and the aforementioned affordable pricing.

(Image credit: Future)

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words, with an array of colourful yet muted variants to choose from – purple, yellow, green, as well as the usual white, black and PRODUCT(Red) culprits.

But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up. And let's not forget you can now capture the not-quite-cottoned-on 'Slofie' with slo-mo functionality included in the iPhone 11's front-facing camera.