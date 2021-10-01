Seize this Ecovacs robot vacuum for its (almost) lowest price ever

The best robot vacuums are a great way to outsource the chore of floor cleaning - these appliances make their way around your home collecting dust and debris, while you put your feet up. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal with a hefty discount is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 36% off the price of the Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum cleaner, reducing it to just £159.98 from £249.00 . While this isn’t as low as the prices we saw for this cordless vacuum cleaner on Black Friday and Cyber Monday , it’s still a good deal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

Today's best Ecovacs robot vacuum deal in the UK

Ecovacs Deebot N79S: £249.00 £159.98 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked almost £90 off the cost of this robot vacuum cleaner, which can automatically increase the suction power when moving to carpet from hard floors. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum - it dropped to £139.98 in November 2020, but it’s still a good deal. We don’t know how long it will last – so we suggest that you snap it up now.View Deal

The Ecovacs Deebot N79S is the brand’s entry-level robot vacuum, which has three cleaning modes; auto for general dust pick-up, as well as a dedicated edge mode designed to clean the perimeter or a room, and spot cleaning to tackle areas where there’s a large amount of debris.

It has a 520ml dust canister, and is just 7.9cm tall, making it one of the slimmer robot vacuums we’ve tested, and good for cleaning under furniture with low clearance. Drop protection means it won’t plunge to the bottom of a flight of stairs when left unattended, either.

On test, we found the robot vacuum was good for a daily pootle around your home, collecting fine dust, but for a deeper clean you’ll still need to use your existing vacuum cleaner.

The Ecovacs Deebot N79S can be controlled from an app on your smartphone, including scheduling cleans, but is also compatible with Alexa, so if you have one of the best smart speakers or smart displays in your home, you can simply ask the robot vacuum to start cleaning. When the battery gets low the robot vacuum will automatically return to its base station to recharge, too.

