Score some exceptionally low monthly bills with these new iPhone 11 deals

Trying to get your hands on Apple's latest trio of phones? Unfortunately, they don't exactly come cheap, almost topping the list of the world's most expensive phones right now. But opt for the cheaper iPhone 11 and there are a few bargains floating around.

If you're willing to put up a slightly higher upfront cost, you can knock your monthly bills way down and get some of the cheapest iPhone 11 deals out there, falling into the £30 per month region.

Two plans specifically stand out: one on EE and one on O2. The right one for you will depend on how much data you need and how much you're willing to spend upfront, but both fall way below the average cost while still offering a decent amount of data.

These iPhone 11 deals on EE in full:

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £130 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm

Prefer EE and want to get a little bit more data? This plan jumps you up to 20GB of data on the UK's fastest 4G network, which should be plenty for most people out there. With monthly bills of £31 and an upfront of £130 (with the code 10OFF), this is again one of the cheapest iPhone 11 deals around right now.

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The iPhone 11 is the cheapest of Apple's latest trio of smartphones, yet really isn't much of a downgrade. You still get Apple's new incredibly fast CPU, a 6.1-inch screen, IP68 rating and even a 3046mAh battery, which is enough to keep you going all the way through the day on one charge.

