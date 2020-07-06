Save up to £180 on the Huawei P40 Lite, Xiamoi Mi 10 and more with Amazon

With Prime Day heavily delayed and no concrete date announced, we've turned to Amazon's Summer Sale to give us the tech discounts we so desperately need, and, for those looking for a new phone, it definitely doesn't disappoint.

Well, for people searching for iPhone deals, this will feel lacklustre with absolutely no Apple discounts. For Android fans, there are some promising bargains with the highlight here being a £30 saving on the new Huawei P40 Lite for just £149.99.

Or, for those with a bit more cash to splash, some top-tier Xiaomi and Oppo devices have seen considerable discounts of up to £180, which we've rounded up just down below. Considering the level of specs on board and the already low prices, this is well worth jumping on for those in need of a budget device.

We've listed all of these SIM-free mobile phones below:

Huawei P40 Lite | SIM-free | £179.99 £149.99 at Amazon

The highlight of the show - the Huawei P40 Lite is a brand new device from one of the biggest phone brands out there. For a new phone, the sub-£150 price tag is amazing. Remember though, Huawei won't allow you to use Google apps which should be an important factor to consider.

Xiaomi Mi 10 | SIM-free | £699 £579 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a pretty significant £100 saving here, bringing the cost of the phone down to just £579. That is especially tempting considering the Xiaomi Mi 10's high-end style and design, smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and host of other features.

Realme 6i | SIM-free | £189 £159 at Amazon

This will be the perfect choice if you liked the cost of the Huawei P40 Lite above but aren't comfortable with losing Google compatibility. Along with a low price, this phone has an absolutely massive 5000mAh battery, a triple camera set-up, and fantastic performance for a budget device.

Oppo Reno 2 | SIM-free | £449 £269 at Amazon

Another phone with a stylish design, big battery, and impressive camera performance. The best part is the saving here though, as Amazon is offering £180 off the price, making this a solid bargain for a phone with flagship specs.

