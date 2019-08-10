Save up to £100 on Huawei phone deals - Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro included

Despite a bit of a blip in its relationship with Google, Huawei has been a force to reckon with in 2019 offering some of the best mobile phone deals we've seen in the last few months. And now, every single one of those Huawei phone deals just got better.

How can every single Huawei contract get better you may ask. Well, Huawei has just pulled out the big guns, offering cashback of up to £100 across its five newest devices - the Huawei P30 Pro, P30, P30 Lite, Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro.

The even better news here is that this is available over both SIM-free and contract deals, saving you cash no matter how you want to buy. We've included a full list of partaking retailers below but all of the big names are there - Carphone Warehouse, Amazon, Mobiles.co.uk and more.

But with hundreds of thousands of deals featuring cashback, where do you start? We've cherry picked the standout Huawei phone deals from this promotion, the ones that really deserve the limelight and listed them below.

Or, if Huawei can't turn your head, even with all of this cashback, then check out our mobile phone deals guide for the rest of the market's contracts. With this offer coming to an end on September 4, you have plenty of time to grab one.

1. Three's 100GB of data overs cut in price

Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28 per month + £100 cashback

Considering the Huawei Mate 20 Pro currently sits comfortably in the 4th position of our best phones guide, £28 a month is an unbelievable price to be paying, especially with all of that crazy amount of data! You only need to pay £29 upfront on top of that and then you're getting £100 in cashback, effectively removing the upfront cost and knocking your monthly costs down to roughly £25.

Huawei P30 from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32 per month + £80 cashback

Prefer something from 2019? This Huawei P30 deal could be just what you're looking for. It is slightly more expensive than the offer above but offers some new impressive 2019 features including the 30x zoom that makes it stand out. You're only getting £80 cashback with this phone but that still removes the upfront costs and effectively knocks the monthly cost down to just under £30 each month.

2. Huawei's flagship P30 Pro meets affordability

Huawei P30 Pro from Mobiles.co.uk| O2 | £80 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37 per month + £100 cashback

For those wanting to invest in Huawei's latest flagship device, now is the ideal time. Through a combination of our code 10OFF and the cashback from Huawei, you can knock the upfront costs completely away and still have a bit left over. Then you're only paying £37 a month for 30GB of data on this fabulous handset.

3. A budget Huawei phone becomes even cheaper

Huawei P30 Lite from John Lewis | £279 £199 after cashback

If you're looking to bag a budget phone right now, this cashback offer has launched the P30 Lite down in price. You can now grab this device for just £199 from John Lewis. That's an excellent price for a phone that came out this year and features a lot of similar specs to the phones above.

How to get your cashback

So you've ordered your new phone and now you want your money. Understandable, and luckily very easy to sort.

Simply head to this link at least 14 days after your phone has arrived and complete the online form. Your cashback will then be yours within 30 days.

Which retailers are offering cashback with Huawei?

None of the deals above appeal to you? There are still a range of offers available. You can get cashback on the Huawei P30, P30 Lite, P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro from these retailers:



SIM-free:

- Amazon

- Argos

- John Lewis

- Very



Contracts:

- Affordable Mobiles

- BuyMobiles

- Carphone Warehouse

- e2save

- Fonehouse

- iD Mobile

- Mobile Phones Direct

- Mobiles.co.uk

- Sky Mobile

- Three

- Vodafone

