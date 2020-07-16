Save £40 on these awesome Oppo phone deals including the Reno 2 and Find X2

Apple is no stranger to big flagship prices and Samsung's latest range is proof it's going the same way. With Google and Huawei heading in a similar expensive direction could now be a good time to turn to cheaper brands... like Oppo?
You're not alone if you've never heard of the Chinese company but it is actually one of the most popular phone brands in the world, it just doesn't have a big hold in the UK market.
But despite this, Oppo makes some of the world's best smartphones and thanks to a recent offer from Mobiles.co.uk, now looks like the perfect time to invest in one.
Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering £40 off the price across a wide range of Oppo phones using the code OPPO40, saving you a large chunk on a host of mobile phone deals. These range from powerful flagships through to budget handsets with exceptionally low prices.
These Oppo phone deals in full:
Oppo Reno 2: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £10 upfront (with code OPPO40) | 18GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
This device came out in 2019 and despite its pretty low price, there are some excellent specs on-board. It has a great looking design, a strong camera performance and some high-end specs when it comes to the battery and processor.
Oppo Find X2 Neo: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £110 upfront (with code OPPO40 | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm
Another bargain from Oppo and here the monthly costs go right down to just £23 a month. Thanks to the OPPO40 code, you only have to pay £110 upfront. That price lands you 5GB of data on EE and a device with a sleek and stylish design as well as some extremely powerful internal features and a triple camera set-up.
Oppo Find X2 Lite: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront (with code OPPO40) | 6GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £22pm
The X2 Lite is a whole lot like the Neo above, just toned down slightly. It offers a much lower price tag but does mean a drop in specs. You still get a triple camera set-up but the design, screen, processor and more will see a small drop.
