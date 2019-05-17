Save over £100 on Huawei P30 and P30 Pro deals after a major price cut

If you've been desiring Huawei's newest powerhouse smartphones but your bank account is telling you otherwise, now is the time to act and go in on these incredible flagship devices.

We've seen prices rise and fall on these devices since they were both released, but a recent slash in costs has left both the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro at their best prices yet.

While Huawei P30 deals have always been pretty affordable, the really exciting news here is the P30 Pro deals. A discount of this magnitude on our #2 ranked phone in the world is something you won't see again for a while.

You can see all of these price cut deals below or head over to our mobile phone deals page to compare these costs to the rest of the market.

Check out the prices on the smaller, cheaper brother - Huawei P30 Lite deals

Price cut Huawei P30 deals

Huawei P30 | Vodafone | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm

This in our eyes, is the Huawei P30 deal to beat. It's gone up and down in price since the devices release and this is the cheapest we've seen it. Considering the P30 is only a month or so old we're confident in saying you will not find a phone this good at a price this cheap. Total cost over 24 months is £664

View Deal

Huawei P30 | Vodafone | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

As great as the deal above is, it is missing out on one major factor - a beefy data allowance. With the above contract you will only get 5GB of data, with this one it is boosted to 15GB. That does mean a rise in monthly costs but a jump more than worthwhile for those who power through data. Total cost over 24 months is £785

View Deal

Price cut Huawei P30 Pro deals

Huawei P30 Pro | O2 | £165 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

So £165 upfront may seem absolutely massive but here's the thing, it used to be £270. Combine the £100+ price drop with the excellent monthly cost and this is actually an incredibly affordable contract for the P30 Pro. Usually cheap monthly cost contracts cut down on the data but you're still getting 15GB here to get you through each and every month. Total cost over 24 months is £981

View Deal