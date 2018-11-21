Samsung's next Galaxy flagship may have 5G, six cameras... and zero notches

We're rapidly approaching that time of year when Samsung reveals its next wave of smartphones – at MWC in February, traditionally – and this next unveiling is likely to be a special one, as it marks the 10th anniversary of the South Korean manufacturer’s Galaxy range of phones.

As such, we’ve seen an abundance of rumors and leaks spilling forth around this new range and what it could possibly include. The S10, for example, may be arriving in six different colors , with a completely new display , and some seriously powerful internals .

Now, a new article by the Wall Street Journal claims that Samsung intends to completely shake up its smartphone range in 2019, with its 10th anniversary lineup by including a sibling handset to its anticipated Galaxy S10 and Note 10 families, with the secret new device tentatively dubbed 'Beyond X'.

Beyond X

This phone will apparently feature six cameras in total — four on the rear and two front-facing snappers — as well as 5G connectivity and a 6.7-inch display with an all-screen format. This seems to be a separate entity entirely to the 7.3-inch Galaxy F (or Galaxy X) that sports the foldable display Samsung recently showcased .

At the same developer conference, the company also revealed four new Infinity Displays . Infinity-O appears to be the screen design coming to the S10 series , while the notchless New Infinity format that hides the front camera beneath the display might be found on the Beyond X.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the standard S10 series will have three handsets launching at MWC in February, codenamed Beyond 0, Beyond 1, and Beyond 2, and with display sizes ranging from 5.8- to 6.4-inches.

However, the fourth handset (Beyond X) is apparently due for a Spring release

– or sometime between March and May – which should line up with the first carrier support for the new 5G network standard. However, the WSJ believes the new handset could still be announced alongside the S10 family at MWC.

The future

It could well be the case that several of these rumored handsets are indeed the same product, but so far we’ve heard whispers of three different Galaxy S10 devices, a Note 10, a foldable Galaxy F, and this beastly Beyond X phablet.

Needless to say, Samsung sounds like it has some exciting plans for its smartphones' 10th anniversary year, so stay tuned for all the latest coverage of the new generation of Samsung flagships.