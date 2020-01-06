Samsung Smart TVs will soon have a privacy app, but your data is still your responsibility

If you're worried about the amount of personal data huge companies have, Samsung's new smart TV app might be appealing, as it lets you see what information the TV has collected about you, based on your viewing habits.

The app, Privacy Choices, was shown off at CES 2020, an annual tech conference taking place in early January in Las Vegas, US. It was debuted alongside a selection of 2020 Samsung TVs, including a bezel-free 8K TV.

So what does this app do, and how does it help you protect your data? Well, we're not totally sure for now, as it wasn't available to actually test out at the show, but according to Samsung, it only lets you see what data the TV has collected about you.

While you can see your digital footprint, then, you can't stop the big companies getting this data. Amazon Prime still knows you binge-watched every episode of South Park in one wild week; Netflix remains aware you exclusively watch true crime documentaries; Spotify is still concerned about how many times you've listened to MMMBop.

If you want true digital privacy, then the Privacy Choices app won't help you as it doesn't let you control your data. However, if you just want to know what information is out there about your viewing habits and TV use, it may be of interest.

We're not sure when the Privacy Choices app will be rolling out to Samsung Smart TVs, and which new TVs from the company will come with it pre-installed, but we'll update you when we find out for sure.

