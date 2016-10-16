Samsung has a premium Chromebook with stylus in the works

If you're in the market for a new premium Chromebook then you might want to take a particular look at what Samsung has got in store - a leaked promo page for the laptop discovered by Chrome Unboxed has revealed details of a Samsung Chromebook Pro heading our way in the near future.

SamMobile found the same leak on Samsung's Korean website: the Chromebook will come rocking a 12.3-inch touchscreen (2400 x 1600 pixel resolution), a 2GHz hexacore processor, 32GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Those are pretty high-end specs for one of Google's Chrome OS-powered devices.

The Pro also looks like being the first Chromebook to come with a stylus. There's a 360-degree hinge, and the whole deal weighs in at a mere 1.08kg. It's made from aluminium and is 13.9mm thick, according to the leaked specs.

Peak leak

That puts the Samsung Chromebook Pro at the premium end of the market alongside the likes of the Chromebook Pixel , but the price is apparently much less than Google's flagship model - just $499 says the listing.

We'll certainly be very interested to see what this Chromebook can do when Samsung eventually makes it official. The retail listing suggests the launch date is 24 October so we shouldn't have too long to wait.