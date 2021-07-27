Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 image and specs leak online ahead of Unpacked

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 leaks have gone from steady trickle to full-blown torrent as we head towards Samsung's Unpacked event on August 11, with nearly every aspect of the upcoming foldables having already been revealed unofficially.

The latest reveal comes from reliable leaker Evan Blass, who has dropped a very official looking image of Samsung's foldables on Twitter, along with a number of additional details.

As we can see in the image below, both foldable devices are shown with water being splashed on them, seemingly confirming a previous report that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 may be thoroughly waterproof – something that Blass also backs up by stating that both phones will carry an IPX8 water resistance rating.

Few upcoming foldable details.Z Flip3- 6.7" internal / 1.9" cover displays- 12MP x2 (rear) / 10MP (selfie)Z Fold3- 7.6" internal / 6.2" external displays- 12MP x3 (rear) / 10MP (cover selfie) / 4MP (main selfie)- 2 optional S-Pens (Pro and Fold Edition)Both phones IPX8 pic.twitter.com/lPm60yCzvtJuly 26, 2021 See more

Screen and camera specs

Additionally, Blass' tweet also includes a number of (as yet unconfirmed) details regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3's displays, camera arrays and alleged S Pen support.

According to Blass, the Z Flip 3 will feature a 6.7-inch internal display, while the clamshell's outer side will offer a smaller 1.9-inch display. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 3 will reportedly boast 7.6-inch internal and 6.2-inch external displays.

In terms of camera specs, Blass says the Z Flip 3 will offer dual 12MP sensors on its rear, along with a 10MP selfie camera, while the Z Fold 3 is said to carry three rear 12MP sensors, a 10MP selfie camera on its cover and a 4MP selfie camera for use when unfolded.

S Pen support could be a game-changer

It's been rumored for a long while that Samsung would not be releasing a Galaxy Note 21 this year, and that has now been officially confirmed by the company's Head of Mobile Communications today.

Luckily, all signs point towards full stylus functionality on this year's Galaxy Z Fold 3, something which Blass also backs up in his latest leak. Blass alleges that the Z Fold 3 will offer support for not one, but two optional S Pens, which will supposedly be dubbed S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition.

The addition of S Pen functionality on this year's top-end foldable will surely help fill the void left behind by the Note's absence this year, and will likely go a long way towards legitimizing Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 for power users.

Of course, none of the information above can be confirmed at this point as we're still waiting for Samsung to officially reveal the devices. That said, we imagine all will be revealed at the South Korean electronics giant's upcoming Unpacked event on August 11.