Samsung Galaxy S22 camera specs detailed in new leak

The Samsung Galaxy S22 phones are going to be heading our way early in 2022, and we just got some new information about what to expect from the camera setup on the two more affordable models: the standard S22 and the S22 Plus.

According to well-known tipster @UniverseIce, both of these phones are going to come with the same front and rear camera configurations. On the back, the camera modules will be led by a main 50MP camera, with a 1/1.57-inch sensor, 1µm pixels, and an aperture size of F1.8.

That will apparently be accompanied by a 3x optical zoom 10MP telephoto camera bringing with it a 1/3.94-inch sensor, 1µm pixels, and an aperture size of F2.4. Rounding out the triple-lens rear camera will be a 12MP ultrawide camera (1/2.55-inch sensor, 1.4µm pixels, F2.2 aperture).

三星S22（6.06英寸）和S22+（6.55英寸）相机参数：主摄：50MP 1/1.57 1um F1.8长焦：3X 10MP 1/3.94 1um F2.4超广角：12MP 1/2.55" 1.4um F2.2前摄：10MP 1/3.24" 1.22um F2.2November 29, 2021 See more

Going ultra

Then there's the selfie camera around the front – this is said to be a 10MP camera with a 1/3.24-inch sensor, 1.4µm pixels, and an F2.2 aperture. As per previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S range of phones won't be making the switch to in-display selfie cameras until 2023 at least.

The same source also confirms the screen sizes for these two phones that we were already expecting: the Samsung Galaxy S22 is going to come with a 6.06-inch display, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is said to have a 6.55-inch screen attached.

This particular leak doesn't mention anything about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but from previous rumors it looks as though we'll get a 108MP main camera as well as 10x optical zoom in a quad-lens rear array – so significantly better than the other two handsets in this range.

Analysis: the S22 cameras come into focus

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. (Image credit: TechRadar)

There's always a certain point in the rumor cycle for a particular smartphone when we start to get the same information over and over again from different sources. That means we're able to be more certain that these leaks are in fact accurate.

It looks as though we're starting to get to that point with the Galaxy S22, and in particular the camera modules. A rear camera of 50MP+12MP+10MP now looks very likely, with 3x optical zoom and ultrawide capabilities, plus a 10MP selfie camera on the front.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus brought with them 64MP+12MP+12MP rear camera arrays, but megapixels aren't everything: Samsung will be hoping to improve image quality and light capture with tweaks to the sizes of the sensors and individual pixels.

We should know for sure at some point in February. The word on the Samsung street is that the launch of the Galaxy S22 series has been pushed back to the second month in 2022 in order to make room for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in January.