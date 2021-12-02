Samsung Galaxy S22 camera modules show up again in a new leak

If the rumors are true, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is going to launch in February 2022, and in the meantime the leaks continue to flood in – including a new image showing off the rear camera modules for the S22, the S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra.

Published on Chinese social media platform Weibo (via SamMobile), the snap clearly shows the three lenses that make up the rear camera on the S22 and the S22 Plus, as well as the more advanced setup that the S22 Ultra is getting – it reportedly adds an extra telephoto zoom lens to the mix and adopts a different P-shape configuration.

If we can use the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as our guide, those extra three holes on the right on the S22 Ultra module are for the laser autofocus system, the flashlight (which is separate on the S22 and S22 Plus), and the additional telephoto zoom lens.

(Image credit: 8090 Digital Beauty / Weibo)

Camera quality

We've now seen multiple leaks around the Galaxy S22 handsets and their cameras, and there's now little doubt that the rear camera modules will follow the lead of the Galaxy S21 series, with additional lenses and capabilities on the Ultra model.

What's not yet clear is whether there's actually going to be a raised shelf to house these cameras or whether each lens will protrude from the rear casing separately. We've seen conflicting reports on this, especially when it comes to the S22 Ultra model.

One rumor doing the rounds is that there may actually be two variations of the S22 Ultra, with two different rear camera designs – one with S Pen support and one without. We should only have to wait another couple of months to find out for sure.

Analysis: the S22 Ultra breaks away

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. (Image credit: Future)

If we can assume that most of the Galaxy S22 leaks we've seen so far are accurate – and there have been a lot of very similar ones – then it would appear that the Ultra model is going to be quite distinct from the standard S22 and the S22 Plus editions of the phone.

Well-respected tipsters have predicted that the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus are going to rock up with triple-lens 50MP+12MP+10MP rear cameras. The configuration on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, meanwhile, is said to be a quad-lens 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP affair.

Those dual 10MP telephoto lenses will apparently enable an optical zoom level all the way up to 10x, according to those in the know. But the Ultra model will also stand out in terms of its design, with a larger 6.81-inch screen and flatter edges.

In fact, it sounds as though next year the Ultra model will be more like a Galaxy Note phone than a Galaxy S phone – and it may get a name change to reflect that too. It's an appealing prospect, but it's likely to come with a hefty price tag attached as well.