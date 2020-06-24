Samsung Galaxy S10e deals seem to be discontinued... here are the best alternatives

Last year, Samsung brought back a much-loved feature - a third, more affordable rendition of its yearly flagship. Considering just how expensive the Galaxy S20 turned out to be, it's clear that this was something brought back just for 2019.

And now the affordable device in question, the Samsung Galaxy S10e, seems to be on its way out. Retailers are dropping stock, Samsung no longer directly sells it and refurbished editions seem to be all that's left.

While this isn't great news for those trying to score a Samsung phone on a budget, there is a lot of good news to back it up. Samsung has released Galaxy S10 Lite deals which, in essence, are the exact same device...just cheaper.

On top of that, Samsung Galaxy S10 deals and the larger Plus are coming down in price as well as the Note handsets and even the S20 has the occasional cheap price float up.

What we're trying to say is, the S10e may be gone but Samsung has plenty of other bargains available. We've picked out the best mobile phone deals currently available from Samsung and listed them below.

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite deals:

2. Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus deals:

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

The S10 is the step up from the S10e and has seen some major drops in price recently. This offer, for example, will score you a healthy 100GB of data while only charging £33 a month. While that is more than what you would have paid for the S10e, it is a significant discount.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Affordable Mobiles | £45.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £34pm

The S10 Plus, for the longest time, was an extremely expensive handset. Now you can get it for a price of just £34 a month which is excellent, especially considering this plan will supply you with the same 100GB of data seen above.

View Deal

3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £39.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

The Note 10 series was never cheap but recently, much like the two handsets above, it has seen a drop in costs. Now you can get it at just £39 a month on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network. It's a far more unique device thanks to the inclusion of the 'S' pen.

View Deal

4. Samsung Galaxy S20 deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

Normally, the S20 would be excessively expensive but recently this offer from Three has come way down in price. Now it will charge you just £45 a month and £29 upfront which together puts this in a similar price bracket to other older options on this list.

View Deal