Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals: a free smartwatch and the world's best phone

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. It takes the top spot in our guide to the best smartphones, flexing a top of the line screen, excellent trio of cameras and a processor to rival the absolute best. And most importantly, now seems like the perfect time to invest in this handset.

Why? Well not only have we seen prices begin to slip back down after a month of pretty extortionate costs, but Samsung is also throwing in a smartwatch completely free with the majority of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals right now.

Looking for the catch here? The only caveat we can see is this freebie's end date, coming to an end shortly on January 29. To speed up the process and make sure you don't miss out, we've found the best deals offering this free Galaxy Watch Active and listed them both below.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals + free Galaxy Watch:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £42pm

No matter how much data you want, we feel like this is the best S10 Plus deal on the market. Not only is it not that expensive, it also provides an insane 100GB of data to get you through each and every month.

How to claim your free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:

All you have to do is purchase a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus deal before January 29. After that, go to this link and claim your new free watch. It can take up to 45 days for your Samsung Galaxy Watch Active to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.

What other retailers are offering the watch?

What is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus like?

Samsung's greatest 2019 handset, the S10 Plus is about as good as phones come right now - it's gone straight to the top of our best smartphone chart. The S10 Plus has a beautiful infinity-O display, in-screen fingerprint scanner, strong battery life and a powerful processor. But obviously with all of these features comes a big price, which is where these affordable offers come into play.

Read our review on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus