Samsung Galaxy Note 9's final design likely revealed in case pre-order listing

Just when it appears that we've seen everything there is to see regarding the as-yet-unannounced Samsung Galaxy Note 9, another set of images surfaces that (allegedly) shows us more of the upcoming device.

Though Samsung's next business-minded flagship has yet to be officially unveiled, the online retailer Mobile Fun has already started listing pre-orders for a number of Galaxy Note 9 cases from Olixar, as reported by SamMobile.

The listings in question offer a number of images from different angles of the supposed Galaxy Note 9 wearing a variety of cases, with Olixar's Ultra-Thin case providing perhaps our best look at the device yet.

The images do a lot to back up previous reports on the forthcoming phablet, including its horizontal dual camera alignment and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that now apparently sits below the sensor.

As always, we can't say with complete certainty that these images represent the final design of the actual phone that Samsung plans to launch on August 9, 2018, but they do look very convincing.

We'll know more about the Galaxy Note 9, such as whether it really will have a massive 4,000mAh battery, or if it's as powerful as the benchmarks suggest, in the very near future.