Ready to grab an iPhone 11 deal? These EE exclusives are the way to go

A dual camera set-up, the fastest CPU on the market and a half eaten logo - what else could we be talking about other than the brand new iPhone 11? And for those ready to invest in Apple's latest, we have the perfect option for you in the form of a collection of affordable EE plans.

Whether it's iPhone 11 deals that have caught your eye or the more powerful iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, these offers cover all three devices. And, completely exclusive to TechRadar readers, you won't find these iPhone deals anywhere else.

So far, these are some of the best iPhone 11 deals we've seen on EE which for some, will be the go-to network. As the UK's fastest 4G network and offering a host of free subscriptions to the likes of Apple Music and BT Sport, EE is a tempting network to be on.

We've listed these three exclusive offers down below so you can decide which of Apple's latest devices is right for you. Or check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see how this compares.

Exclusive iPhone 11 deals

Exclusive Phone 11 at Fonehouse | EE | £139.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

The cheapest of the three devices, the iPhone 11 feels like the iPhone to go for right now. And with monthly bills of just £38 a month, this is a pretty affordable way to get it. You do have to pay £139.99 upfront but even then, this still appears to be one of the cheaper offers on this phone so far.

Exclusive iPhone 11 Pro deals

Exclusive iPhone 11 Pro at Fonehouse | EE | £139.99 upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £58pm

Stepping up to the iPhone 11 Pro, this will be a worthy upgrade for anyone who wants the mix of pricing and specs with their new iPhone. The jump up in cost is quite big, costing £58 a month but you're also getting an increase to 60GB of data and in line with the offers above, you're still getting EE's superfast 4G speeds.



Exclusive iPhone 11 Pro Max deals

Exclusive iPhone 11 Pro Max at Fonehouse | EE | £139.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £69pm

The final exclusive offer! But this time, you're landing yourself the big, impressive iPhone 11 Pro Max. Yes, this isn't exactly affordable, it costs £69 a month after all. However, this is now Apple's most expensive phone so this actually feels pretty well priced compared to the rest of the market. For the money you're spending you're getting a massive 100GB of data.

So what's so good about the iPhone 11?

The cheapest of Apple's trio of new phones, the iPhone 11 comes in at a lower price without compromising on specs. You're getting a pretty sizeable 3110mAh battery, a screen size of 6.1-inch, an incredibly powerful CPU and even an IP68 rating for those prone to dropping their phone near water.

An upgrade to the iPhone 11 Pro means the addition of a third camera, an increase to battery size and slightly confusingly...a smaller screen. Or upgrading all the way up to the Max scores you bigger everything. Larger screen and larger battery for those who want the best.

